Swiss National Bank Has $57.61 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $57,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after buying an additional 1,551,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,367,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,100,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 843,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,823,000 after purchasing an additional 234,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,139,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

NYSE:FLT opened at $286.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.87 and its 200-day moving average is $260.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

