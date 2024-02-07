Swiss National Bank Has $60.96 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of VeriSign worth $60,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 123.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,399,000 after buying an additional 311,502 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,176,000 after acquiring an additional 50,202 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in VeriSign by 12.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management bought a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at $116,907,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at $116,907,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.44, for a total value of $25,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,937.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,589 shares of company stock valued at $9,354,444. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $198.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.44 and a 52-week high of $229.72.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

