Swiss National Bank Has $62.08 Million Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $62,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.80. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $223.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.33 million. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 50.42%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.