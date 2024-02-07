Swiss National Bank Has $66.25 Million Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 188,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Teck Resources worth $66,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 4.3% during the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on TECK. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.61.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

