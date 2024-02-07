Swiss National Bank Has $66.94 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $66,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.92.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $632.98 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $383.19 and a 52 week high of $652.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $604.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.94.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total transaction of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,137,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,137,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,496 shares of company stock valued at $101,797,797. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

