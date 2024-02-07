Swiss National Bank Has $66.94 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $66,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $581.92.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $632.98 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $383.19 and a 52-week high of $652.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $604.17 and a 200 day moving average of $531.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total transaction of $1,578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,381 shares in the company, valued at $74,109,668.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total transaction of $1,578,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,109,668.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,496 shares of company stock worth $101,797,797 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

