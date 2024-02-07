Swiss National Bank Has $67.95 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $67,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

NYSE BR opened at $198.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.97 and a 1-year high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $544,427.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,831 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,788.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $544,427.22. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,788.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,295 shares of company stock worth $4,355,934 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

