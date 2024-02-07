Swiss National Bank Has $67.98 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Equity Residential worth $67,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $197,346.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,688 shares of company stock worth $2,911,068 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.30. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average is $60.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.18.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

