Swiss National Bank Has $67.98 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Equity Residential worth $67,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.1% during the second quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 5.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 5.0% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Mizuho lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.18.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,688 shares of company stock worth $2,911,068 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.45%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

