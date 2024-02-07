Swiss National Bank Has $68.22 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $68,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,303,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after buying an additional 58,481 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,561,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,204,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,507 shares of company stock valued at $76,012,718 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $120.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $133.77. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.