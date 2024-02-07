Swiss National Bank Has $68.22 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $68,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 496.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $120.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.58 and a 200 day moving average of $105.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 632,507 shares of company stock worth $76,012,718. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

