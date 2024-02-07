Swiss National Bank Has $70.95 Million Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $70,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $172.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 0.43. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.10 and a 52 week high of $227.91.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

