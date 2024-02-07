Swiss National Bank Has $71.35 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 233,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Align Technology worth $71,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 39.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $288.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.44. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.90.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

