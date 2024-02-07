Swiss National Bank Has $71.53 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $71,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 58.7% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 24.5% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 327,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,460,000 after purchasing an additional 64,485 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 7.2 %

WTW stock opened at $268.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.31. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $269.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

