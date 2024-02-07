Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $61,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE MKC opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average is $71.96.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.