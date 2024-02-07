Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,031 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Thomson Reuters worth $65,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 44.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 26.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,848,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,364,000 after purchasing an additional 814,295 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 84,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $149.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.53. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $112.84 and a one year high of $152.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRI

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.