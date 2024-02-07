Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,031 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Thomson Reuters worth $65,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 44.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 26.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,848,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,364,000 after purchasing an additional 814,295 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 84,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.
Thomson Reuters Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $149.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.53. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $112.84 and a one year high of $152.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
