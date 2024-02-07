Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Howmet Aerospace worth $58,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $58.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $58.49.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

