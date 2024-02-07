Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 188,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Teck Resources worth $66,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,971,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,230,000 after purchasing an additional 134,271 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 74,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 430,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,529,000 after purchasing an additional 244,510 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE TECK opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.66. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.