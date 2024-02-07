Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.26% of Cloudflare worth $55,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2,422.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $81.60 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $87.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.95 and a 200-day moving average of $69.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $3,325,336.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,103.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $3,325,336.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,103.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,002,489.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 933,442 shares of company stock worth $71,314,680. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NET

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.