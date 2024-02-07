Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 85,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Targa Resources worth $59,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 37.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 944.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $3,339,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

TRGP opened at $86.22 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.13.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Targa Resources

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.