Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 508,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 62,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Illumina worth $69,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $29,558,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 57.1% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 60.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,246 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $27,186,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina stock opened at $144.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.03 and a 200-day moving average of $138.61. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.22. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Bank of America cut Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.90.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

