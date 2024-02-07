Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,029,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 244,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of CenterPoint Energy worth $54,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CenterPoint Energy news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,119.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNP. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.