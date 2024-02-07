Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $55,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 448.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $113.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

