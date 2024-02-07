Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of ResMed worth $69,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,477,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of ResMed by 79.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,303,000 after acquiring an additional 398,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 202.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,368,000 after acquiring an additional 261,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of ResMed by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after acquiring an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 157.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 397,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,847,000 after acquiring an additional 243,151 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.30.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $190.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.26. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $243.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

