Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of DoorDash worth $64,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in DoorDash by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 7,242.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in DoorDash by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $112.34 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.85 and its 200 day moving average is $89.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $367,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,812,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total transaction of $8,608,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,485.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $367,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,812,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 570,500 shares of company stock worth $56,882,162. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.