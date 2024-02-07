Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Steel Dynamics worth $55,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 11,205.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $120.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.40 and a 200-day moving average of $109.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

