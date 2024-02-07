Swiss National Bank Sells 10,400 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Fair Isaac worth $69,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,246,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 741.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,260.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,180.56 and a 200-day moving average of $999.52. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $650.00 and a 12 month high of $1,307.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,281.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

