Swiss National Bank Sells 104,600 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Dell Technologies worth $56,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

DELL opened at $82.68 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.