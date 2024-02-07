Swiss National Bank Sells 104,600 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Dell Technologies worth $56,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 97,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $82.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.