Swiss National Bank Sells 111,500 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Cardinal Health worth $71,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 300.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.38.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH opened at $104.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average of $96.95. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

