Swiss National Bank Sells 114,800 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 938,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Iron Mountain worth $55,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after buying an additional 837,623 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after buying an additional 4,798,010 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after buying an additional 436,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $224,698,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.7 %

IRM stock opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $70.66.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Iron Mountain news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $653,955.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,401,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,729. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Read Our Latest Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.