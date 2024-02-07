Swiss National Bank Sells 119,800 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Discover Financial Services worth $70,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,240,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $30,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $105.66 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.99. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.94.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

