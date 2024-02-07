Swiss National Bank Sells 1,270 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of NVR worth $62,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 133.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at $76,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,332.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6,914.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6,362.80. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,988.99 and a one year high of $7,423.73.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $133.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total value of $18,864,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $671,953,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total value of $18,864,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $671,953,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,906,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,872 shares of company stock worth $49,205,517. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

