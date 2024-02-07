Swiss National Bank Sells 130,300 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 998,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $70,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,684,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 322,718 shares of company stock worth $26,604,904 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.16. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

