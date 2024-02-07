Swiss National Bank Sells 18,500 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Teledyne Technologies worth $61,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,515,000 after purchasing an additional 31,116 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 18.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $434.09 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $427.48 and a 200 day moving average of $408.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $80,528,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,528,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,277 shares of company stock valued at $31,130,219. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.