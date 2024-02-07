Swiss National Bank Sells 200,000 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,622,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Fortis worth $62,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at $330,614,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 78.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fortis in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTS opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 76.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTS. StockNews.com downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

