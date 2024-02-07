Swiss National Bank Sells 215,000 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,750,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of FirstEnergy worth $59,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,450,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,739,000 after acquiring an additional 300,442 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,575,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,123,000 after acquiring an additional 306,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,515,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,190,000 after acquiring an additional 177,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $41.99.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

