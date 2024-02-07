Swiss National Bank Sells 21,600 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Molina Healthcare worth $61,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.30.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $357.08 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $391.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

