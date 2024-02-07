Swiss National Bank Sells 21,600 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Molina Healthcare worth $61,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $2,814,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of MOH opened at $357.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.45. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $391.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $366.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.75.
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
