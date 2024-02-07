Swiss National Bank Sells 227,300 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,843,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 227,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.34% of Pembina Pipeline worth $55,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBA. TheStreet lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.