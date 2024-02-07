Swiss National Bank Sells 227,300 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,843,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 227,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of Pembina Pipeline worth $55,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 489.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

