Swiss National Bank Sells 241,600 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,968,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Invitation Homes worth $62,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,926,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,473,000 after acquiring an additional 492,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,776,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,403,000 after purchasing an additional 138,213 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INVH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.77%.

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.