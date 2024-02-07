Swiss National Bank Sells 262,900 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,986,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 262,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.34% of Marathon Oil worth $53,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

