Swiss National Bank Sells 338,300 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,436,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Coterra Energy worth $65,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Coterra Energy

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.