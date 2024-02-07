Swiss National Bank Sells 38,100 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of VeriSign worth $60,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VeriSign by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,399,000 after purchasing an additional 311,502 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 24.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,176,000 after buying an additional 50,202 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in VeriSign by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total transaction of $1,046,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,306 shares in the company, valued at $114,793,344.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.44, for a total transaction of $25,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,937.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total transaction of $1,046,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,793,344.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,589 shares of company stock worth $9,354,444 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of VRSN opened at $198.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.44 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

