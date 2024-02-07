Swiss National Bank Sells 41,300 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of STERIS worth $69,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth $32,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $225.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

