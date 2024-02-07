Swiss National Bank Sells 5,160 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Markel Group worth $60,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $182,438,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter valued at $4,150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Markel Group by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,302 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 39.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 52,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,412.50.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,407.76 on Wednesday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,186.56 and a 12-month high of $1,560.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,420.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1,446.15.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

