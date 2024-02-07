Swiss National Bank Sells 53,900 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Enphase Energy worth $52,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 25,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $1,304,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.91.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day moving average of $116.51. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $247.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

