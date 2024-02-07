Swiss National Bank Sells 53,900 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Enphase Energy worth $52,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 25,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $1,304,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on ENPH
Enphase Energy Stock Performance
Enphase Energy stock opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day moving average of $116.51. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $247.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enphase Energy
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Ulta Beauty set for a breakout to new highs
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Exxon and Chevron ready to rally: The floor is in for big oil
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Analysts jumped on this stock ahead of earnings; markets love it
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.