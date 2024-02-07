Swiss National Bank Sells 54,900 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Dover worth $62,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Dover by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Dover by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in Dover by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 137,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover stock opened at $160.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.23. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $161.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.18.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

