Swiss National Bank Sells 62,200 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 62,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Illumina worth $69,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Illumina by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.90.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $144.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.